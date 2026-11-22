Archaeologists have discovered an unusual burial without bones at the Anglo-Saxon cemetery of Sutton Hoo in the United Kingdom. In the acidic soil, the body and bones dissolved, but hardened sand preserved the shape of a person. Directly beneath this burial, researchers found evidence that another person may have been buried in the same grave, Live Science reports.

Burial in sand

Angus Wainwright, an archaeologist with the UK National Trust, explained that such “sand bodies” form when bodies and bones dissolve in acidic soil, while hard sand preserves their shape. According to him, this resembles the casts of some bodies in Pompeii.

Similar burials have previously been found at Sutton Hoo and other Anglo-Saxon sites in Suffolk. The new discovery was made at the end of month-long excavations in 2025 at the Garden Field site. The work involved the team behind the documentary series Time Team, the National Trust and the archaeological organization FAS Heritage.

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Finds in the grave

Beads, tweezers, a knife and a brooch were found next to the buried person. Researchers sought to determine the boundaries of the cemetery, the period during which it was used, and whether the people buried there were connected to the person from Sutton Hoo’s famous ship burial.

The complex is known for a large seventh-century ship burial that may have belonged to King Rædwald, the ruler of East Anglia, who died around 627. Wainwright noted that the current research shifts the focus from royal mounds to ordinary inhabitants of East Anglia, as well as their ancestors and descendants.

In the first episode of the new four-part Time Team series, specialists also reported a gold ingot in one of the Garden Field burials, possible remains of a quay on the River Deben, and a fragment of a decorated cremation urn. Experts believe that the sand burials and cremations at the site may be older than the ship burial.

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