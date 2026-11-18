The European Union plans to appoint Swedish diplomat Lars Danielsson as its new sanctions envoy. This is reported in Brussels, Belgium, by Politico Europe, citing two EU officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Monitoring sanctions enforcement

According to the publication's sources, Danielsson is expected to replace David O’Sullivan. He will be responsible for ensuring the proper implementation of European Union sanctions.

At the time Politico Europe published its article, the announcement of the appointment was expected on Wednesday after the weekly meeting of the College of European Commissioners. The article does not cite an official statement on the matter.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Danielsson was Sweden’s permanent representative to the EU from 2016 to 2023. Earlier, he also advised prime ministers on foreign policy issues.

European Commission Sanctions Office

The European Commission is also creating a Sanctions Office. It will coordinate sanctions-related work among several departments, and the office is to be headed by a separate official.

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