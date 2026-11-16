In Brussels, Belgium, employees of the European Commission and the European Parliament are undergoing counter-espionage training that simulates ways of obtaining confidential data. Politico reports, citing three people familiar with internal security measures.

Simulating a data leak

One of the sessions is called Cyber Escape Game and lasts 45 minutes. Teams of up to five participants are tasked with playing the role of spies: finding as much information as possible about a target in a private office and then using the collected data to access the target’s online accounts and private information.

A European Parliament official who took part in the training said that participants searched for information in the office. The purpose of the exercise was to show how much information can be gathered by combining data from the internet with details found at a workplace or in a wastepaper basket.

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The course was developed by the DG DIGIT cybersecurity unit, which is responsible for the European Commission’s digital services. The training is available through the internal learning system to permanent and temporary staff, as well as trainees. Another European Commission official mentioned an exercise in which participants had to identify suspicious objects in a room that could potentially be used for surveillance.

Warning about recruitment

The European Parliament’s security directorate has also warned officials about so-called honey-trap scenarios, in which personal or romantic relationships are used to obtain information or for blackmail. Employees are advised to avoid compromising situations and to be wary of people who display excessive friendliness or take an interest in their work.

Concerns about espionage in Brussels intensified following reports that Hungarian intelligence officers had allegedly tried to recruit informants within EU structures. Belgium’s State Security Service and other intelligence agencies separately hold briefings for Members of the European Parliament and EU officials on threats posed by foreign intelligence services.

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