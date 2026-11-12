A three-storey building collapsed near a construction site in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn, United States. At least one person was killed, while several others were trapped under the rubble. This was reported by ABC News.

Rescue operation at the collapse site

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 4:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday. According to the New York City Fire Department, four victims were taken to hospital in critical condition. Another six people were hospitalised with minor injuries.

Helicopter footage showed dozens of rescuers clearing debris. Some firefighters focused on one section of the rubble and were reportedly using a saw to reach people. At least one person was pulled from beneath the debris and carried away on a stretcher.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The building stood on the edge of an excavation pit

The collapsed structure was located on the boundary of a site where a one-storey house had been demolished for a new construction project. Excavation work was underway at the site, and bricks and wooden structures from the collapsed building filled the pit.

A building that shared a wall with the collapsed structure remained standing, but its wall was partially destroyed. This exposed interior rooms, including a bedroom and wardrobes containing clothes. Rescuers continued the search manually, using dogs and a drone; after dark, they worked with flashlights.

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