In Brooklyn, United States, eight people, including two children, were killed when a three-story residential building collapsed. More than 12 others were injured, France 24 reports.

The building collapsed into an adjacent excavation site on Wednesday afternoon, where workers were preparing the foundation for planned construction. The structure, built in 1930, contained four apartments and a commercial space on the ground floor.

Search operation completed

Rescuers searched for people under the rubble overnight, using drones and service dogs. On Thursday afternoon, the New York City Fire Department said no more victims had been found at the site.

A neighboring building sustained significant damage: one of its walls was destroyed, exposing a staircase, a bedroom and a clothes closet. Officials have not yet determined the cause of the collapse.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the incident devastating for the city, promised a thorough investigation and said those responsible would be held accountable. According to him, authorities began inspecting about 100 other construction sites in the city linked to five main entities that worked at this site.

Construction site inspection

According to documents from the city Department of Buildings reviewed by AFP, a stop-work order was issued in April at the neighboring construction site over potentially dangerous demolition conditions. However, work continued, and the company was fined $10,000.

A link between these violations and the collapse has not yet been established.

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