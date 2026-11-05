Six people killed in Brooklyn house fire — The Guardian

Six people were killed and seven others were injured, including three firefighters, in an overnight fire at a residential building in Brooklyn, New York. The Guardian reported this, citing the New York City Fire Department.

The fire was fought for about three hours

The fire broke out at around 1:40 a.m. on 58th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues in the Sunset Park neighborhood. Flames engulfed a two-story building and spread to a neighboring home. More than 200 emergency service personnel arrived at the scene to help extinguish the fire and rescue people trapped inside.

According to the fire department, four people died at the scene. Two more people with critical injuries were pronounced dead at the hospital. Four injured people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The cause of the fire is being investigated

The fire was brought under control after about three hours. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. One or possibly two lithium-ion batteries were found at the scene, but the fire department said their connection to the fire has not yet been established.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani thanked firefighters and emergency service workers for their work. He also noted that more than 400 fires linked to e-bikes have occurred in the city since the beginning of the year. Lithium-ion batteries are used, among other things, in e-bikes, chargers, and household devices.

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