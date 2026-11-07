In Krakow, Poland, the bodies of three people were found in the house of a person whom RMF24 called the shooter in Saturday's shooting. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported this. According to him, the deceased are two women and a man.

What is known

As RMF24 reports, the bodies were discovered in the shooter's house. The head of the Polish government made the information public. Tusk reported the discovery after the tragic events in the city.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The shooting occurred on Saturday in Krakow. The report states that more detailed information is expected later.

Donald Tusk's statement

During a meeting with ministers and services, Tusk stated that Poland had not previously faced such dramatic cases of terrorism. The prime minister called the shooting a brutal terrorist attack and noted the dedication and heroism of police officers following the events in the city.

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