Six Bucharest hospital workers charged — Romania Insider

In Romania, six employees of Saint Pantelimon Hospital in Bucharest have been charged in a case opened after a series of suspicious deaths. According to Romania Insider, the series of deaths began in 2023.

Prosecutors' version

According to prosecutors, medical staff allegedly deliberately reduced the doses of drugs administered to patients through infusion pumps. Prosecutors also say that employees reduced the amount of oxygen supplied to patients in the intensive care unit. Prosecutors believe this was done to accelerate the patients' deaths.

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Case circumstances

The report also states that during cardiopulmonary arrest in patients, staff allegedly knowingly allowed death to occur. This concerns the same six hospital employees who have been charged in this case. The report was published on November 10, 2026.

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