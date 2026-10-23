Eight inmates killed in Ecuador prison riots — The Hindu

In Ecuador, eight inmates were killed and another 10 people were injured during unrest at two prisons on October 22, 2026. Officials from the country’s penitentiary system reported this, The Hindu writes.

Deaths at two facilities

At the Cotopaxi penitentiary facility, officials reported the deaths of four people deprived of their liberty. Another four died at Pichincha prison.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement by the penitentiary service

According to the publication, the unrest occurred on Thursday, October 22. The agency responsible for managing Ecuador’s prisons reported the casualties. The statement did not provide details about the causes of the unrest, the condition of the injured, or other circumstances of the events.

Since 2021, more than 500 inmates have died in Ecuador’s prisons. In an AFP photograph published with the article, military personnel patrol near the Pichincha temporary detention center in Quito on October 22.

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