Burkina Faso restores death penalty for serious crimes — NDTV World

In Burkina Faso, the transitional parliament on October 20, 2026, unanimously approved a new criminal code that restores the death penalty for serious crimes, including terrorism, treason, and espionage. Seventy-one lawmakers voted for the law. It reverses the 2018 decision to abolish the death penalty.

Punishment for terrorism and espionage

As NDTV World reports, the last known execution in the country took place in 1988. Justice Minister Edasso Rodrigue Bayala justified the tougher penalties by the need to counter terrorism and strengthen national security.

Human Rights Watch criticized the return of the death penalty, warning that it could be used against political opponents and could further tighten the existing restrictions on civil liberties. Amnesty International also opposes the death penalty, calling it an irreversible violation of the right to life.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Suspension of beauty pageants

Separately, Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Communications, Culture, Arts and Tourism suspended beauty pageants across the country on June 8, 2026. The authorities said the restrictions would remain in force until new rules are introduced to ensure that such events comply with national traditions, cultural identity, and social values. The issuance of permits for pageants was also suspended for this period.

In August, the government launched the HAKILI Mousso national science competition for young women to encourage them to study mathematics, physics, and chemistry. Eighty-four participants took part in the program, and the best among them received awards and educational support. Burkina Faso has been under military rule since Ibrahim Traoré seized power in September 2022.

Read us on