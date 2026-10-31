In the Bhutanese city of Gelephu, 108 jangchub chortens — stupas of enlightenment — are planned to be erected simultaneously on November 1. Buddhist relics believed to be linked to India are to be placed in most of them, The Hindu reports.

The stupas will be built along a 12-kilometer stretch of the Mau Chhu River. According to the project, each structure will be 15 meters high, with 108 meters between them.

Relics and the project

Bhutan's Central Monastic Body said that Buddhists from Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Bhutan had donated hundreds of relics — mostly bones and hair. According to Choten Dorji, the chief secretary to one of the mentors of the monastic body, Malaysia handed over three sets of 108 relics of the Buddha, enlightened saints and revered lamas. Many more relics came from Thailand, and most of them, he said, were identified as originating from India.

The relics are part of the “zung” — sacred contents that in the Buddhist tradition represent the Buddha's enlightened body, speech and mind. They may also include thangkas, statues, precious stones, scrolls with mantras and other sacred objects.

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Spiritual foundation of the city

The simultaneous construction of the stupas is intended to become the spiritual foundation of Gelephu Mindfulness City, a project that Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck envisions as a global economic hub focused on spirituality. Gelephu is located about 240 kilometers south-southeast of Thimphu and borders India's Chirang district in the state of Assam.

The king announced Project 108 on February 26, calling it a test of national character rather than merely an attempt to set a world record. It is expected to involve 40,000 trained volunteers. The estimated cost of one stupa is $200,000, while funding for the project came from individuals, families, communities and institutions from different countries.

Bhutan marks Buddha's Descent from Heaven Day and Mother's Day on November 1. The date also marks the 18th anniversary of Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's coronation.

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