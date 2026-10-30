In Bhutan, an outburst of the Shintaphu glacial lake caused flooding that washed away infrastructure near the Gasa-Tsachu natural hot springs. No deaths or injuries were reported, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing state broadcaster BBS.

Damage near the hot springs

Gasa-Tsachu is a popular tourist destination in northern Bhutan. According to BBS, the exact scale of the destruction after the nighttime flood was difficult to determine due to darkness and the strong water current. The broadcaster also reported that the flow may have washed away two Bailey bridges, which consist of portable prefabricated sections.

The historic Punakha Dzong was closed indefinitely for public safety reasons.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Evacuation and road closure

Bhutan's national newspaper Kuensel reported that people were evacuated from the area before the flood reached it. Part of the road to the village of Laya, where the hot springs are located, was washed away by water. The road was closed to traffic indefinitely.

In 2021, Gasa-Tsachu was also affected by a flash flood when the Mochhu River changed its course and passed through the area.

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