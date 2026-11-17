At the Large Hadron Collider near Geneva, on the border between Switzerland and France, physicists have obtained the first evidence of an exceptionally rare decay known as B0→μ+μ−. Researchers estimate that this process occurs in approximately one out of every 10 billion beauty particles.

The result, presented on November 3 at a CERN seminar, was reported by Live Science. The work is available as a preprint and has not yet undergone peer review.

Search for a rare decay

The study was conducted at the LHCb experiment, designed to study beauty quarks. These subatomic particles are produced during collisions in the collider and exist for about one and a half trillionths of a second before decaying.

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In 2024, LHCb was upgraded, making it possible to distinguish between different types of particles. The researchers also used machine-learning methods to suppress a significant amount of background noise. According to study co-author Harry Cliff, a physicist at the University of Cambridge, the experiment now records in one year as much data on beauty-particle decays as it previously collected over ten years.

Testing the Standard Model

The result agrees with the predictions of the Standard Model of particle physics, so no signs of new particles or physics beyond this model have been found so far. At the same time, studying such processes makes it possible to investigate an extremely small scale — zeptometers, or trillionths of a nanometer.

Scientists hope that future precise measurements of hundreds of such decays will make it possible to test potential deviations from the Standard Model. They also plan to upgrade LHCb to take advantage of the Large Hadron Collider's luminosity increase planned for the 2030s.

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