In Chad, the RISQ severity assessment system helped reduce mortality among children with acute malnutrition receiving outpatient treatment. In a study involving more than 10,000 children, mortality in the RISQ group was 0.47%, compared with 0.82% under standard care, News-Medical reports.

Study at 34 health centers

The trial was conducted at 34 community health centers of the ALIMA program in Ngouri, Chad. Half of the centers used the Responses to Illness Severity Quantification, or RISQ, system, while the others followed the standard approach to treating malnutrition. Researchers noted that using RISQ made it possible to prevent one death for every 282 children compared with usual practice.

Hospitalization was required for 3.9% of children in the RISQ group and 6% of children in the standard-care group. The total number of days children spent in hospital fell by approximately one-third. The results were published in The Lancet Primary Care journal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

How the system works

RISQ was developed by specialists from The Hospital for Sick Children, the Alliance for International Medical Action, and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital in Nigeria. The tool is intended for health workers in communities with limited resources, where decisions on referring a child to hospital often have to be made without specialized tests and consultations.

During an examination, health workers assess seven clinical indicators: heart and respiratory rates, respiratory effort, blood oxygen saturation, body temperature, oxygen delivery, and level of consciousness. Based on the combined assessment, the system provides recommendations for further action — continuing scheduled treatment or referring the child to hospital.

According to the researchers, 85% of health workers considered the system useful for their practice after becoming familiar with it, while 78% felt confident using it. ALIMA is also developing and testing a mobile application version of RISQ for implementation in similar settings.

Read us on