In the Australian town of Charleville, the number of yakka skinks across four fenced sites increased from about 10 to 28 individuals. Fences around the species’ habitats were installed three years ago as part of a project led by University of Southern Queensland PhD student Stephen Peck, ABC News Australia reports.

Protection from introduced predators

According to Peck, he found one or two lizards during trapping at unfenced sites, compared with 12 at one of the protected sites. The fences keep introduced predators, including cats and foxes, away from the skinks, but do not prevent the movement of natural predators such as snakes and birds.

The researcher identifies individual animals by the unique patterns on their chins. He also recorded that some skinks born and raised inside the fences settled beyond them after reaching a length of about 400 millimetres. According to Peck, this resulted in four colonies founded by animals that were born and grew up in protected areas.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Family groups and new sites

Yakka skinks can live for up to 30 years, but usually do not move far from their familiar location. They live in family groups, which typically consist of an unrelated pair of adults and several generations of offspring. This attachment to a small territory makes the species vulnerable to land clearing and introduced predators.

The animals traditionally used wombat and bilby burrows, but now also inhabit rabbit burrows. Peck considers this a sign of the species’ ability to adapt. Three more sites have recently been fenced in Charleville.

Monash University ecologist David Chapple said the study demonstrates the importance of local threat control. According to him, 127 reptile species in Australia are currently considered threatened with extinction.

Read us on