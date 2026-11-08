Stimulant overdoses rise in some US states — The Guardian

In some US states, the number of stimulant-related overdoses is rising despite a decline in overdose deaths involving fentanyl. As The Guardian reports, preliminary data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that in 2025, deaths from overdoses involving fentanyl fell to pre-pandemic levels nationwide for the first time.

At the same time, the number of cocaine-related deaths increased in 13 states, while deaths related to methamphetamine rose in eight. In Arizona, nonfatal stimulant overdoses are reaching record highs. Taylor Nichols, an emergency and addiction medicine physician from Sacramento, said stimulants had filled the gap created by the decline in fentanyl overdoses.

Symptoms may differ

Methamphetamine and cocaine are the most common illicit stimulants. Unlike an opioid overdose, which can often be identified by a sharp slowing or cessation of breathing, a stimulant overdose can have different manifestations.

According to specialists, excessive stimulation puts strain on the heart and brain and can lead to a heart attack or stroke. Shortness of breath, seizures, and chest pain are also dangerous symptoms. In the event of such signs, people in the United States are advised to immediately contact emergency services by calling 911.

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If a person loses consciousness during a stimulant overdose, this may indicate the simultaneous use of opioids. In this situation, it is safe to administer naloxone, which can counter a possible opioid component of the overdose, although it does not treat stimulant overdoses.

Risks of heat and psychosis

High doses of stimulants are especially dangerous in hot weather because they can cause hyperthermia — an increase in body temperature that threatens brain damage or death. People under the influence of stimulants may forget to eat and drink, so maintaining hydration can reduce the risk of overheating.

Dalton Barrett, a paramedic from North Carolina, advises reducing external stimuli before an ambulance arrives: turning off loud music, removing bright lights, and avoiding crowds. Prolonged stimulant use without sleep can also cause psychosis and paranoia.

Most fatal stimulant overdoses are linked to other substances. At the same time, SafeSpot Overdose Hotline director Stephen Murray noted that older men with cardiovascular health problems face the highest risk of death from stimulants themselves.

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