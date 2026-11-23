Czechia plans to introduce criminal liability for aggressive driving, illegal street racing and fleeing from police if such actions pose a threat to people’s lives or health. The initiative also envisages stricter penalties for drivers who get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Radio Prague International reports.

Dangerous maneuvers could become a crime

Czech Justice Minister Jeroným Tejc said that some violations currently classified as misdemeanors should be categorized as criminal offenses. These include, in particular, sudden braking in front of another vehicle, forcing cars off the road while overtaking, and dangerous overtaking across a double solid line that forces drivers of oncoming vehicles to maneuver.

Over the past decade, Czech police have recorded 28,000 road traffic accidents caused by aggressive driving. These crashes killed 260 people, while nearly 900 others sustained serious injuries.

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Harsher sentences for drunk driving

Fleeing from police and illegal car racing could also be recognized as criminal offenses when they endanger other road users. Police recorded seven cases of illegal racing three years ago, investigated 64 in 2024, and more than 250 last year.

Currently, driving a vehicle while intoxicated in Czechia can result in up to three years in prison. Under the new plans, in the most serious cases, when a drunk driver causes the death or serious injury of at least two people, the maximum sentence could increase to 10 years. Tejc expressed hope that the legislation would take effect at the beginning of 2028.

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