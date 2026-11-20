In the first nine months of 2026, 230 new cases of HIV infection were diagnosed in Czechia. This is the second-highest figure since monitoring began in 1985, Radio Prague International reports, citing the State Institute of Public Health and the Czech AIDS Help Society.

Second-highest figure since 1985

The highest number of new HIV cases in Czechia was recorded in 2016, when 242 cases were registered. More than half of the people newly diagnosed this year are foreign nationals with long-term residence permits in Czechia.

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Sexual contact remains the most common route of HIV transmission. In 55% of cases, this involved sexual contact between men, while another 28% involved heterosexual contact. The largest number of new cases was registered in Prague.

Free testing

From November 23 to 30, free anonymous HIV testing will be available at more than 100 locations across Czechia. Tests for hepatitis B and C and syphilis will also be offered. According to the source, early diagnosis makes it possible to begin treatment in time and prevent further transmission of the infection.

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