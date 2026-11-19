In Czechia, the National Cyber and Information Security Agency registered 31 cyber incidents in October. This is the second-highest monthly figure over the past year: only January saw more cases, when the agency recorded 32 incidents.

The figure exceeded the average level

Last year, the average number of cyber incidents per month was about 17. Thus, the October figure exceeded the previous year's monthly average.

According to data released by the agency, most cases were related to unauthorized access to systems. As Radio Prague International reports, educational institutions and industrial companies were among the main targets of the attacks.

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Targets of attacks and incident classification

Attackers targeted user accounts, websites, and mail servers, often gaining access through phishing attempts.

Of the 31 incidents, 26 were classified as less serious and another five as significant. No incidents classified as particularly significant were recorded in October.

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