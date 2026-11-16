During the autumn food drive, stores across the Czech Republic collected a total of 800 tonnes of goods. This is the highest result in the campaign’s 13-year history, Radio Prague International reports.

New campaign record

According to the organizers, this volume was approximately 11% higher than the previous autumn record set last year. The collection of goods in stores across the country took place on Saturday as part of the autumn campaign.

The campaign has been running for 13 years. Donations are collected in stores as well as through online shops participating in the charity drive.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Donations accepted online

It is still possible to join the collection through participating online shops until November 24. The collected goods will be given to people in need, including elderly people living alone and single parents.

Online donations made through stores participating in the campaign are also intended for people in difficult circumstances.

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