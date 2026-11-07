In Chile, independent container carriers at the Port of San Antonio ended their strike on November 6 after reaching an agreement on an 8% increase in transportation tariffs. The blockade of container yards had lasted since late evening on October 28, when the cherry export season was beginning, The Rio Times reports.

Due to the blockade, the first vessel of a dedicated cherry transport service departed from neighboring Valparaíso rather than San Antonio.

Terms of the agreement

In addition to the tariff increase, independent carriers will be able to participate directly in tenders for cargo company contracts. Further tariff changes will be determined by a formula that takes into account the road freight cost index of Chile's National Institute of Statistics and the price of diesel fuel.

The state development corporation Corfo will provide small transport companies with loans for working capital and the purchase of new vehicles. The loans will range from 2,000 to 14,000 UF — approximately from $85,000 to $595,000 at the exchange rate as of November 6.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The parties also agreed on a truck registration system under which unregistered vehicles will be prohibited from entering the port. The source does not specify which company will administer this system.

Impact on exports

The strike was led by the Agreporsai association of independent port carriers. Its president, Manuel Araya, said that transportation tariffs had not been revised, even though the cost of diesel fuel had nearly doubled since 2022. The carriers also opposed four new electronic toll points on Route 78, which leads to the port.

According to the carriers' association, as of November 3, the blockade had prevented more than 3,000 containers from being delivered to the port and approximately the same number from being taken out. San Antonio is an important departure point for Chilean cherries bound for China: in the 2025–2026 season, the port handled more than 16,500 containers of this product.

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