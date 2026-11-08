In the Atacama Desert in northern Chile, the largest and brightest bloom in the past 30 years has begun after heavy winter rains. Vast areas of the desert have been covered with pink, yellow, lilac and purple flowers. As NPR reports, precipitation linked to the El Niño supercycle was the heaviest in some areas since meteorological observations began in the 1950s.

In July and August, downpours caused flash floods: dozens of homes were destroyed or damaged, and hundreds of people were evacuated. At the same time, water penetrated deep into the dried-out soil and allowed millions of seeds, bulbs and tubers that had remained dormant beneath the sand for decades to sprout.

More than 200 plant species

More than 200 plant species are now blooming in the Atacama. Scientists are documenting flowering areas where flowers had not previously been recorded and suggest that the bulbs had remained in the soil since before detailed research into the phenomenon began in 1997.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Moisés Grimberg, administrator of Llanos de Challe National Park, called the desert a natural seed bank that comes to life after rains. According to him, the plants have only two to three months to complete their life cycle. Among the most notable species is the endemic garra de león, with crimson flowers that grows only along a few miles of this Atacama coastline.

Scientists collect samples

Biologists from Chile’s INIA national seed bank are collecting samples for laboratory analysis before the short flowering season ends. The seed bank seeks to preserve the plants’ genetic material and their unique adaptations to extreme arid conditions.

The bloom has also attracted tourists: the park, which is usually visited by about 10,000 people a year, received 15,000 visitors in just a few weeks. The bloom is forecast to last until mid-November. Atacama Region Governor Miguel Vargas has launched the process of seeking recognition of the phenomenon as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Read us on