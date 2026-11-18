At four public hospitals in Chile, researchers tested an artificial intelligence model that predicted the delivery date from routine ultrasound images. As News-Medical reports, the retrospective analysis included data from 2,550 pregnancies.

For pairs of pregnancies in which one later ended in preterm birth and the other did not, the model, using ultrasound images taken at around the 23rd week, identified the pregnancy that ended in early delivery in 86% of comparisons. It used only ultrasound images for this purpose.

Accuracy of delivery date predictions

For babies born prematurely, the delivery date predicted by the model differed from the actual date by no more than two weeks in 71% of cases. The average error was about 11 days. Across the entire sample, the predicted date was within two weeks of the actual date in more than nine out of ten cases.

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The result was observed both for spontaneous preterm births and for early deliveries planned by doctors for medical reasons. About one-third of participants were migrants, and, according to the authors, the model's accuracy was similar for Chilean women and migrants. The results also held among women who had not undergone ultrasound examinations in early pregnancy.

A prospective study is needed

The study was retrospective, so participants did not receive medical care based on the AI's conclusions. The authors called the findings on preterm birth preliminary and said that the next stage should be a prospective study.

The work, led by Dr. Rodrigo Allende-Ferrada, was published in the journal npj Digital Medicine. Allende-Ferrada is a strategic adviser to Ultrasound AI, and the company provided researchers with a web platform for uploading de-identified ultrasound images. In the United States, the Delivery Date AI product is not intended to predict preterm birth.

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