Chile detects 93% fewer illegal border crossings — The Rio Times

In northern Chile, police detected 286 foreign nationals after they had illegally crossed the border from January to August 2026. During the same period in 2025, there were 4,393 such individuals, meaning the figure fell by 93%, The Rio Times reports, citing Chile’s Investigative Police (PDI) and the National Migration Service, Sermig.

Data at individual crossing points

The highest number of individuals detected in 2026 was recorded in Chacalluta, near the city of Arica on the border with Peru, at 191. Another 85 people were detected in Colchane, a high-altitude settlement near the border with Bolivia. Four, four and two cases, respectively, were registered at the Chungará, Ollagüe and Visviri crossing points.

In Colchane, the number of detected illegal crossings fell from 4,087 to 85, or by 97.9%. According to the Carabineros, 27,276 illegal entries were recorded in the country’s north in 2022, 20,014 in 2023, 23,449 in 2024, and 7,530 in 2025.

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Border measures and differing calculations

Chilean President José Antonio Kast, who took office in March 2026, ordered the military presence at the northern border to be doubled and trenches to be built to block unofficial routes. By August, 26 kilometers of trenches had been completed — half of the volume planned for 2026.

The number of immediate returns at the border from March to August fell from 2,553 in 2025 to 380 in 2026. At the same time, from January to July, 1,330 foreign nationals left Chile under deportation orders — 76% more than a year earlier.

The government also cites a different indicator: the number of registered cases of entry through unofficial crossings from January to July decreased by 33%, from 16,788 to 11,242. Two opposition lawmakers asked the authorities to disclose the methodology used to calculate these data. The statistics cited concern detected crossings and do not show how many people may have crossed the border unnoticed.

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