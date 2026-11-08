In Chile, police detained a passenger on LATAM Airlines Flight 745 from Santiago to São Paulo after he stated that he had explosives with him. After an inspection, Chile’s Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) said the threat had been ruled out, The Rio Times reports.

Inspection at Santiago airport

The incident occurred on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport in Santiago. The flight was bound for Guarulhos Airport, which serves São Paulo in Brazil.

According to the DGAC, security procedures for the flight were carried out by specialists from the AVSEC aviation security unit. The reason was the passenger’s statement that he allegedly had explosives.

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Passenger detained

After the procedure was completed, the DGAC stated that there was no threat. The passenger was detained by Chile’s Investigative Police (PDI).

The authorities did not disclose the passenger’s name, age, nationality, or motive. It is also unknown whether he was charged, what exactly the specialists inspected, and whether any items were found.

The DGAC statement did not specify whether the departure of LATAM Flight 745 was delayed or when the aircraft departed for Brazil. The source provides no information from LATAM or the PDI police regarding this case.

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