Party congresses have concluded in the Chinese provinces of Anhui, Henan and Shanxi, as well as in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, where new standing committees were formed for a five-year term. This is part of the cycle of renewing the regional leadership of the Communist Party of China, South China Morning Post reports.

Schedule of regional congresses

All of China’s provinces hold their own party congresses ahead of the national party congress scheduled for next year. At regional meetings, plans for development over the next five years are determined, while personnel issues involving officials retaining posts, resignations and promotions are also decided.

The entire process is expected to be completed by June. By the end of the year, 14 provinces are due to hold congresses, and new party secretaries and governors have already been appointed in ten of them. Next year, local party congresses will also take place in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and Chongqing — centrally administered municipalities whose party secretaries usually sit on the Politburo.

Personnel prospects

Decisions at the local level may indicate the future composition of the 21st Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. Provincial party secretaries and governors appointed in the coming months will almost certainly receive full membership in this body. Third-ranking regional officials are likely to become alternate members of the Central Committee.

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In Anhui, Industry Minister Li Lecheng, who was already a member of the Central Committee, was appointed provincial party secretary last month. Wang Dongwei became acting governor, while the third-ranking official, Shan Xiangqian, may become an alternate member of the Central Committee, according to the publication.

In Xinjiang, Chen Xiaojian retained his post as party secretary, while Erkin Tuniyaz remained chairman of the regional government. Both are already members of the Central Committee. Under party practice, the region’s party secretary may also receive a seat on the Politburo.

Informal age limits

A source familiar with personnel work in the party reported informal age limits: 63 years for the two highest-ranking provincial officials, and 58 years for joining or retaining a seat on the standing committee of a provincial party organization. Former Anhui party secretary Liang Yanshun, who is 64, and Governor Wang Qingxian, who is 63, left their posts last month. At the same time, some officials have retained their positions after reaching that age.

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