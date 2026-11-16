In four US states — California, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and South Carolina — the number of prescriptions for GLP-1 drugs approved for weight loss dropped sharply after Medicaid ended coverage for them. As News-Medical reports, the study by University of Pittsburgh researchers was published in JAMA.

Decline in prescriptions

Starting January 1, 2026, these states stopped covering GLP-1 drugs intended for weight loss through Medicaid. In the states that ended coverage, the number of quarterly prescriptions fell by about 84% compared with changes in ten states where coverage was retained.

Between the last quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, the prescription rate in states that eliminated coverage fell from 2,914 to 421 per 100,000 Medicaid beneficiaries. In states that did not eliminate coverage, the figure declined from 3,006 to 2,758 prescriptions per 100,000 beneficiaries.

The largest decrease was recorded in Pennsylvania, at 95.5%. In New Hampshire, the rate declined by 88%, in California by 75.2%, and in South Carolina by 60.8%.

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Study data and limitations

Researchers analyzed Medicaid prescription data in all 50 US states and Washington, DC, from January 2022 through March 2026. They included prescriptions reimbursed through both traditional Medicaid and managed care programs.

During this period, the number of quarterly prescriptions for GLP-1 drugs approved for weight loss in the United States increased by 5,858%. At the same time, the number of prescriptions for GLP-1 drugs for diabetes treatment increased by 150%.

The authors estimated that after coverage ended in the four states, between 175,500 and 526,600 fewer Medicaid beneficiaries may have been able to fill prescriptions for weight-loss drugs. At the same time, the data tracked prescriptions rather than individual patients, so researchers could not determine the exact number of people affected by the changes or establish whether they obtained the medications with their own funds or from other sources.

Researchers also found no statistically significant increase in the use of GLP-1 drugs approved for diabetes treatment in states where coverage of weight-loss medications was discontinued. The study was observational and did not assess patients' health status, privately paid prescriptions, or the impact of all changes to prior authorization rules.

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