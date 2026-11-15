Lebanon’s Minister of Interior and Municipalities Ahmad al-Hajjar arrived in Damascus on November 15, 2026, where he met with Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab. This was the first official meeting between the heads of the ministries. The sides discussed security cooperation and mechanisms to strengthen coordination between the relevant agencies, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Security and border issues

Syria’s Ministry of Interior stated that the meeting addressed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen security cooperation between the two ministries. According to sources in Lebanon’s Interior Ministry, the talks lasted more than an hour and a half.

The topics included border control, official and unofficial crossing points, measures being implemented at the border, as well as the issue of detainees. According to the Syrian state agency SANA, Khattab said in a post on X that the sides confirmed their intention to develop bilateral ties for the security and stability of both countries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A series of contacts between the countries

Ahmad al-Hajjar said the visit provided an opportunity to discuss coordination on a number of issues, primarily security-related ones. Ahead of the trip, he also stated that Lebanon and Syria’s security cooperation had produced positive results in combating drug trafficking and terrorism.

The visit took place after several contacts between Lebanese and Syrian officials over recent months. In August, a joint delegation from Syria’s interior and foreign ministries visited Beirut, and on November 2, a Lebanese ministerial delegation discussed in Damascus, among other issues, the return of Syrian refugees, the presence of Syrian citizens in Lebanon, and border control.

Read us on