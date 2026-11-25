In Denmark, a study involving 8,320 young men found no sharp decline in sperm count between 1996 and 2022. The data indicate relative stability in the figures, while the latest results point to a possible moderate improvement in sperm parameters, ScienceAlert reports.

Data from 26 years of observation

Participants were assessed while undergoing procedures related to military service. The authors of the study, published in the journal Andrology, noted that all sperm parameters in the most recent period were higher than at the beginning of the observation more than 20 years ago.

At the same time, a significant share of participants had impaired sperm quality. More than one-third of the men had at least one sperm quality indicator below the threshold associated with an increased risk of infertility. The researchers stressed that this remains a cause for concern despite the moderate improvement in recent years.

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Debate over global trends

The new Danish study does not refute the conclusions of a major international meta-analysis from 2022. At that time, researchers reported that between 1973 and 2018, sperm concentration in pooled global data decreased by more than 50%, while total sperm count fell by more than 60%.

The authors of the Danish study suggest that the global decline may continue, but indicators may stabilize in some regions. Reproductive scientist Michael Carroll, who was not involved in the study, noted that sperm quality trends can vary substantially between populations and regions, so the question of a global decline still has no definitive answer.

Some experts also caution against directly comparing contemporary and older measurements. Andrologist Allan Pacey pointed to the complexity of sperm counting and improvements in measurement methods and quality control over time. Physician and reproductive medicine specialist Michael Dagan also believes that changes in methodologies may affect long-term comparisons of data.

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