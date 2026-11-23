Researchers at Aarhus University in Denmark have found that traces of gamma-hydroxybutyric acid use can be detected in blood for up to 48 hours after the substance is taken. GHB, or gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, can be used as a date rape drug. For the analysis, the scientists identified the biomarker GHB-pentose — a compound of GHB and sugar.

As Der Spiegel reports, 30 volunteers took part in a controlled clinical study: half received GHB and the other half received a placebo. GHB-pentose was detected in blood samples after 48 hours in all participants who had taken GHB. The results were published in the journal Science Advances.

Why this matters for forensic examinations

GHB itself quickly becomes undetectable in the body: in blood, after about six hours, and in urine, after approximately 12 hours. This complicates forensic examinations in cases involving possible covert administration of the substance, as a person may seek help much later.

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Forensic toxicologist Volker Auwärter of Freiburg called the new approach a breakthrough and said that his laboratory plans to introduce the method as soon as possible for analysing suspicious cases. At the same time, he said, it is still necessary to test the stability of GHB-pentose in blood samples that are kept refrigerated for some time before reaching the laboratory. In the Danish study, the samples were frozen immediately.

Swiss confirmation

The method was based on a discovery made in 2021 by forensic toxicologist Andrea Steuer and her colleagues at the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the University of Zurich. They found at the time that GHB-pentose could be detected in urine for up to three days after GHB use.

Steuer's team confirmed the result by analysing more than 2,400 anonymised urine samples from forensic cases. In eight of 14 cases in which GHB itself was not detected but GHB-pentose was found, there were suspicions of GHB use or administration.

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