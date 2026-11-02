In Darwin, Australia, the Humpty Doo Community & Child Care Centre was fined $42,000 in connection with the death of 22-month-old Ebony Thompson in 2023. The centre's supervisor, Cassandra Harris, was also fined a total of $2,150, ABC News Australia reports.

Details of the child's death

On August 31, 2023, Ebony was left unsupervised on the playground of the centre in Humpty Doo, about 37 kilometres southeast of Darwin. A staff member found the child trapped in a fence in an area that was out of the staff's line of sight.

According to Northern Territory coroner Elisabeth Armitage, the girl was trapped for at least four minutes after attempting to lean over the fence to look at the centre's chicken coop. The coroner concluded that the death could have been avoided.

Darwin Local Court Judge Stephen Geary said inadequate supervision and the failure to take all reasonable safety measures were key factors in the tragedy. According to him, no educator could see children in the blind spot, and no yard patrols or checks were carried out. There was also no written policy requiring staff to inspect the area.

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Sentence and previous incidents

In October, the childcare centre pleaded guilty to inadequately supervising children and failing to adequately protect them from harm and hazards. Harris, who was not rostered to work and was not at the centre on the day of the tragedy, pleaded guilty to failing to adequately protect children from harm.

The court heard that before Ebony's death, there had been four other incidents at the centre related to inadequate supervision, which were investigated by the Quality Education and Care NT regulator. Following an inspection, the facility changed its approaches to supervision and counting children, but the blind-spot problem remained unresolved. The judge noted that the regulator also failed to identify potential risks or hazards during its inspection.

The court took into account the early guilty pleas and applied a 25 percent discount to the penalty for each offence. At the time of the incident, the maximum fine for the centre was $50,000, and for an individual, $10,000. After the child's death, the facility installed a gate to prevent children from accessing the blind spot and fully cooperated with the regulator.

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