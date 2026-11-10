In Australia, the administrators of the David Jones department store chain said that lawyers for its owners from Anchorage Capital engaged McGrathNicol to analyse part of the company’s financial information as early as April 2026. As The Guardian reports, representatives of David Jones, its largest creditor Hilco and McGrathNicol discussed the group’s financial performance and a possible restructuring in July.

Restructuring talks

According to McGrathNicol, the July meeting was attended by David Jones group director Simon Woodhouse and representatives of Hilco. The participants also considered establishing a working group to discuss the situation regularly. At the same time, the administrators said that Woodhouse left the meeting during discussions of a possible restructuring, and the working group was never established.

McGrathNicol said that the next discussion of David Jones’ difficult financial position took place on 22 October. At that time, Woodhouse asked for help in planning a possible transition to voluntary administration. Over the following two weeks, he and other company representatives held another five meetings with McGrathNicol specialists.

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Creditors and financing

The day before the announcement of the administration, David Jones Group paid McGrathNicol $1 million in advance to conduct the process. The administrators also told creditors that they expected to receive a further $3 million to $4 million in funding.

The first creditors’ meeting was scheduled for 17 November. Creditors include suppliers, employees and landlords, among others. According to the administrators’ assessment, unsecured creditors may suffer significant losses; among the most vulnerable are also suppliers with unpaid goods and customers with unused gift certificates.

McGrathNicol plans to request that the second creditors’ meeting, which usually takes place about six weeks later, be postponed for another three months, until early April 2027. This is intended to provide more time to sell the business or raise additional funds. The administrator’s letter does not specify how long David Jones had been insolvent. FTI Consulting, which manages the company’s day-to-day operations during the process, said on 9 November that David Jones continues to operate.

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