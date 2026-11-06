Delhi launches winter plan to combat air pollution — BBC News

Delhi, India’s capital, has launched a winter plan to combat air pollution. It will run from November 1 to February 28, during the period of seasonal deterioration in air quality. The plan includes restrictions on older high-emission vehicles registered outside the city, as well as a ban on selling fuel to vehicles without a certificate of compliance with emissions standards. BBC News reports.

Restrictions on transport and construction

Delhi has temporarily banned the demolition of buildings and outdoor construction work that generates dust. Authorities have also asked offices to allow half of their employees to work remotely, introduced staggered start times for government employees, and doubled parking fees. Other announced measures include stronger pollution monitoring and enforcement, as well as the development of public and electric transport.

At the same time, the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan, coordinated by the federal Commission for Air Quality Management, is in force. It restricts the use of diesel generators, as well as the burning of coal and firewood.

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Smog returns every winter

Despite the new restrictions, grey smog with a noticeable smell of smoke is already hanging over Delhi. Residents complain of eye irritation, coughing, and difficulty breathing. In winter, lower temperatures and weaker winds keep pollutants close to the ground. The situation is worsened by emissions from transport and industry, construction dust, the burning of crop residue in neighboring states, and fireworks during holidays.

Experts stress that the plan’s effectiveness will depend on its implementation, while combating smog requires long-term goals for the energy sector, industry, and transport. In winter, monitoring stations in Delhi often record an air quality index above 300, which in India is classified as “very poor.” During the pollution season, concentrations of fine particulate matter PM2.5 often exceed the daily level recommended by the World Health Organization by more than 25 times.

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