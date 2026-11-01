Delhi doubles parking fees over winter smog — Channel NewsAsia

Authorities in Delhi, India, have stepped up measures against air pollution caused by winter smog. From November 1, the city doubled car parking fees and introduced remote-work arrangements for government institutions and private-sector offices to reduce transport emissions, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Restrictions on transport and construction

Vehicles that do not comply with established emissions standards have also been barred from entering the capital. A ban on demolition and dust-generating outdoor construction work took effect immediately.

The office of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the winter action plan provides for stricter pollution control, stronger enforcement of restrictions and round-the-clock monitoring. During the previous month, city authorities had already banned the burning of garbage and restricted the operation of food stalls using coal or firewood.

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Main sources of pollution

Every year from November to January, Delhi is engulfed in smog as lower temperatures keep pollutants close to the surface. The main sources include vehicle emissions, coal-fired power plants, industry, construction dust and the burning of crop residues in neighboring states.

According to India’s Ministry of Environment, transport accounts for about 23% of Delhi’s winter pollution, while biomass burning, including stubble burning in fields, accounts for 20%. Industry, including coal-fired power plants, accounts for approximately 9%.

On November 1, the concentration of fine particulate matter PM2.5 stood at 201 micrograms per cubic meter — more than 13 times the WHO-recommended daily level. In 2025, pollution levels reached 846 micrograms per cubic meter. The publication notes that intermittent rains in recent days may have contributed to the current decline in pollution levels.

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