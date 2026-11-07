From January to October 2026, 67 cases of yellow fever were confirmed in nine African countries, and 18 people died. This was reported by Premium Times Nigeria, citing the World Health Organization.

Cases were recorded in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria and Togo. The data reflect information available as of October 12. WHO said that virus transmission continues in the African Region, with recent outbreaks concentrated mainly in parts of West Africa, including near international borders.

Côte d’Ivoire records the most cases

The highest number of confirmed infections was registered in Côte d’Ivoire — 30 cases and 10 deaths. Burkina Faso detected 15 cases, and three people died. Cameroon reported nine cases and one death.

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Nigeria confirmed four cases, one of which resulted in death. Ghana also detected four cases but recorded three deaths. Liberia reported one laboratory-confirmed case, the Central African Republic reported two, while Guinea and Togo reported one each. There were no deaths among confirmed cases in the Central African Republic, Guinea and Togo.

Risk assessment and vaccination

On October 27, WHO assessed the overall public health risk in the African Region as moderate, while describing the global risk as low. The organization considers further transmission and new cases likely due to gaps in vaccination, problems with surveillance and laboratory testing, resource shortages, and difficult access to certain communities.

Among the factors behind the spread, WHO cited frequent cross-border movement, uneven vaccination coverage, and conditions favorable to the spread of mosquito vectors. The organization stressed that vaccination is the most effective means of prevention: one dose provides lifelong protection.

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