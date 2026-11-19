A study involving children from the United States and the Canadian province of Ontario linked a higher cumulative dose of ionizing radiation from medical imaging in childhood to a greater risk of brain tumors. The work was led by researchers at the University of California, Davis, and the University of California, San Francisco, News-Medical reports, citing a study published in JAMA.

The authors analyzed electronic medical records of more than 3.7 million children. Participants were followed from birth for an average of 12.3 years, with the cumulative radiation dose to the brain from all types of medical imaging using ionizing radiation assessed.

Study findings

During the follow-up period, 1,536 brain tumors were diagnosed in the group. Most cases, 64.5%, were detected between the ages of 2 and 10, while 82.5% of tumors were classified as aggressive. The risk increased with rising cumulative radiation dose, and the association was stronger for aggressive tumors.

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A dose equivalent to one head computed tomography scan was associated with a 1.8-fold increase in the risk of a brain tumor. According to the authors’ calculations, this corresponds to approximately eight additional cases per 10,000 children by age 21, or one additional case per 1,266 head CT scans.

Justification of examinations

During the observation period, 4.3% of children underwent one head CT scan, 0.9% underwent two, and 0.4% underwent three or more. The researchers also estimated that 10.1% of brain tumors in children and adolescents may be linked to radiation exposure during medical imaging.

At the same time, the authors stressed that the absolute risk remains small and that medically necessary examinations can be life-saving. They called for every examination involving ionizing radiation to be justified and for the lowest dose capable of providing the information needed for treatment to be used. Special attention, they said, should be paid to head CT scans, which deliver a significantly higher radiation dose to the brain than most other types of imaging.

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