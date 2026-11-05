A lead level eight times above the notification threshold was detected during routine testing last week at the playground of a preschool in Captains Flat, Australia. The outdoor playground and garden were closed as a precaution, but the facility continues to operate, with children kept indoors for the time being, ABC News reports.

The New South Wales Environment Protection Authority said risk-reduction work is expected to be completed in the coming days. The preschool expects to resume normal operations on Monday. The regulator also said additional checks last week and on the day of the statement found no further elevated lead levels.

Contamination since 2021

In 2021, lead was found in the surface soils of Captains Flat, located about 40 kilometres from Canberra. This occurred around four decades after the Lake George gold mine closed. At the time, the preschool had to be closed and relocated because the soil at the old site was deeply contaminated with lead.

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Captains Flat Community Association president Ellanor Pavlovich called the new detection of contamination disappointing and questioned why it was recorded after previous testing of the site. At the same time, she said the EPA was acting quickly in relation to the preschool itself, but called for faster risk remediation for children and private properties in the town.

Fund for private properties

Captains Flat residents can register to access a A$1 million community fund intended to help address lead contamination on private land. The programme also provides free EPA soil testing, the results of which are to determine further risk-reduction measures.

Pavlovich expressed concern that the funding might not be enough for the entire town. Monaro MP Steve Whan said he would seek additional funding if the allocated amount proved insufficient. According to him, a small area with potentially elevated lead levels was found at the preschool's new site, and the risk there is not as significant as at the previous location near the mine.

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