Two Israeli citizens were detained at Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Republic after 16 packages containing a substance believed to be cocaine were found in their suitcases. The detentions took place as they were preparing to board a commercial flight to Frankfurt, Germany, the Jerusalem Post reports, citing the Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate.

Packages found in double walls of suitcases

Security personnel became suspicious after reviewing images obtained during X-ray screening of the luggage. A prosecutor was then involved in the inspection. Law enforcement officers found seven packages in the first suitcase and nine in the second.

According to local reports, both detainees are 38 years old. The packages were wrapped in adhesive tape and packed in plastic bags. They were hidden in specially equipped compartments with double walls in the suitcases.

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The substance was sent for examination

Personnel from the National Drug Control Directorate, airport and civil aviation security services, and customs officers took part in the joint operation. Three mobile phones, electronic equipment, foreign currency, passports, and personal documents were also seized from the detainees.

The detainees were handed over to prosecutors in La Altagracia province, who may seek preventive measures on suspicion of violating Dominican drug laws. The seized packages were sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences to determine the substance’s exact composition and weight. Law enforcement officers are also checking whether the detainees may have been part of an international network that, according to investigators, recruits Israeli citizens to transport drugs to Europe.

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