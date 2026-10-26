Dongara holds fire safety training for women — ABC News Australia

In the coastal town of Dongara in Western Australia, a special fire preparedness day for women called “her safety, her plan” was held. The initiative was launched by beautician Gemma Woodmore after friends called and messaged her during a bushfire because they did not know what to do. This was reported by ABC News.

Dongara is located 350 kilometres north of Perth. In recent years, fires have repeatedly occurred in the area around the town, for which the highest-level Emergency Warning alerts were issued. Woodmore said she helped evacuate several acquaintances: some did not have partners, while the partners of others worked far from home or were fighting the fire.

Preparing for evacuation

According to Woodmore, fire safety is often a predominantly male field, so women may hesitate to join relevant meetings and may not receive important advice. She then joined a volunteer fire brigade herself.

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Training participant Freya Smith said she realised the need for an action plan in 2024, when a fire came within about 300 metres of her home. At the time, she was in another state with her family, while an acquaintance was looking after her property and horses. She was able to move the animals to a safe place.

Plan and essential items

Local emergency services manager Mick Anthony, who helped organise the event, said the programme covered home preparation, evacuation planning and practical training on using a fire extinguisher. He stressed that people often have a general plan but do not think through details that become critical in a stressful situation.

Anthony advised determining departure routes in advance, choosing a safe place for the family to gather and preparing an emergency kit. He also recommended taking documents during an evacuation or keeping digital copies of them. According to him, such knowledge can be useful not only during fires, but also in the event of cyclones, floods or severe storms.

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