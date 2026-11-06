An architectural exhibition, Beyti Beytak – My Home Is Your Home, has opened in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Among its exhibits is a bamboo community centre designed by Pakistani architect Yasmeen Lari in 2024. The exhibition is housed in Fahad bin Ali Palace and will run until 29 May 2027.

As The Express Tribune reports, the exhibition was organised by the future Art Mill museum and presented by Qatar Museums. More than 40 architects and architectural practices from the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia are taking part in the project.

Bamboo community centre

Lari’s work demonstrates how locally available materials and traditional construction methods can be used to meet the needs of communities affected by natural disasters. The structure was developed on the basis of technologies of the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan, an organisation co-founded by Lari in 1980. The foundation provided shelters and settlements for people affected by a devastating earthquake and recurring floods in Pakistan.

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The centre has a veranda around its perimeter and a dome with a waterproof palm-leaf roof. The installation presents different ways of using bamboo in structures, as well as the humanitarian, social, cultural and architectural development model represented by Lari.

Architecture for communities

The exhibition’s co-curator, architect and Art Mill Museum curator Aurélien Lemonnier, told Arab News that he considers Lari’s work a direct continuation of the legacy of Egyptian architect Hassan Fathy. According to him, like Fathy, she helps poor people build their own future.

The exhibition brings together drawings, photographs, models, films and archival materials about three generations of architects who influenced the MENASA region. It consists of seven sections devoted, among other things, to community centres, urban housing, mosques, museums, gardens and the reimagining of traditional oases. For the first time, Qatar Museums and Art Mill Museum have also opened Fahad bin Ali Palace to visitors.

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