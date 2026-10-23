The three-day Milipol Qatar exhibition has concluded in Qatar’s capital, Doha, with around 280 companies from 33 countries taking part. Manufacturers presented drones, robots and artificial intelligence-based solutions for police, emergency services and industrial safety, Euronews reports.

Participants from 33 countries

According to Major Khalid Saadoun Al-Kuwari, a member of the exhibition’s organizing committee, around 70% of participants arrived in Qatar from abroad. He noted that the event gives governments an opportunity to familiarize themselves with systems that have already been tested in other countries and assess the possibility of their use.

West Bay Petroleum General Manager Alexandros Lakatamitis said that drones can help search for missing people across large areas. Software can analyze images taken during flight and detect possible signs of a person’s presence, enabling rescuers to identify areas for further searches.

He also cited the example of industrial inspections: a drone equipped with gas detection equipment can inspect a site of a suspected leak without sending a worker into a potentially hazardous area.

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Cybersecurity and critical infrastructure

The second Doha International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Security was held in parallel with Milipol Qatar. Its participants discussed the responsible use of AI, autonomous systems and the protection of critical infrastructure.

At a cybersecurity seminar, Khalid Al-Nasr, deputy director of the Information Security Department at Qatar’s National Cyber Security Agency, stated that responding to a cyberattack should include not only restoring IT infrastructure but also ensuring the continuity or timely restoration of vital public services. He called for cybersecurity to be included in disaster recovery and crisis management plans with a clear allocation of responsibilities.

During the exhibition, Qatar and France signed a cooperation plan between their interior ministries for 2027–2030, aimed at strengthening coordination and exchanging experience. A joint statement following French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Doha said that the expanded partnership covers internal security and civil protection. Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also launched the sixth Watan exercises involving security, military and civilian structures.

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