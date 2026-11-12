A randomized study involving 80 recreational runners found that ice massage, percussive massage, and a combination of these methods over 72 hours were associated with better calf muscle recovery after exercise than passive rest. News-Medical reports on the findings of the study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

How the experiment was conducted

Participants aged 18 to 40 were evenly assigned to four groups: ice massage, percussive massage, a combined method, and passive recovery. All of them performed five sets of 15 calf raises in a Smith machine with a load of approximately 70% of body weight and a slow lowering phase.

The active procedures began immediately after the exercise and were performed twice daily for three days, for a total of seven sessions. The researchers assessed reactive strength index, muscle soreness, stiffness of the medial and lateral heads of the calf muscle and the Achilles tendon, lactate dehydrogenase activity, perceived exertion, and perceived recovery.

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Results after three days

The greatest increase in reactive strength index was recorded in the combined recovery group, by 0.62 m/s. In the ice massage and percussive massage groups, the indicator increased by 0.52 and 0.49 m/s, respectively, while with passive rest it increased by 0.38 m/s. The advantage of the combined method over the individual procedures was based on exploratory rather than primary comparisons.

Muscle soreness after 72 hours was lower in all active recovery groups. Its scores were 0.5 after ice massage, 0.3 after percussive massage, and 0.1 after the combined approach, compared with 1.5 in the passive rest group. At the same time, none of the active methods demonstrated a statistically significant advantage over rest in lactate dehydrogenase activity after three days.

The authors noted that lower tissue stiffness does not necessarily mean healing or improved athletic performance. The study also does not establish whether these approaches can prevent injuries: participants performed controlled calf raises rather than running training or competition.

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