In the United States, about half of participants in the RECOVER study with long COVID experienced substantial symptom improvement within three years after SARS-CoV-2 infection. Live Science reports on the results of the study, published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

How improvement was assessed

The study involved nearly 1,020 people with long COVID enrolled in the U.S. RECOVER Adult Study project, funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. Participants attended in-person visits and completed symptom questionnaires every three months.

Scientists used the 30-point 2024 LC Research Index scale, which included fatigue, “brain fog,” shortness of breath and rapid heartbeat, among other symptoms. Improvement was defined as a score falling to 10 points or less at two consecutive visits. Two years after infection, 36% of participants met this criterion, and after three years, 50% did. After three years, 26% of participants had a score of zero, meaning that at the time of the survey they reported none of the symptoms included in the study.

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Differences between patient groups

The likelihood of improvement differed substantially depending on the predominant symptoms. About 60% of patients whose long COVID primarily manifested as impaired smell or taste experienced significant improvement within three years. In contrast, improvement during this period was recorded in only 19% of people with symptoms involving multiple body systems.

The multisystem group included patients with cardiovascular, nervous system and digestive system manifestations. Immunologist Carmen Scheibenbogen of Berlin’s Charité university hospital noted that the course in this subgroup resembles myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, which can also occur after infections. The researchers and the expert noted that such subtypes should be taken into account when planning clinical trials of long COVID treatments.

Adults under 46 improved more often than older participants, while patients infected with Omicron variants were more likely to have positive dynamics than those who had early variants of the virus. At the same time, the study did not track whether individual participants experienced relapses after recorded symptom improvement.

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