In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 28.8 million people are experiencing acute food insecurity, Anadolu Agency reported, citing the UN World Food Programme. The WFP described the level of hunger in the country as alarming.

Forecast for 2027

New data from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, covering the period from September 21 to November 2, indicate that from January to June 2027, the number of people experiencing acute food insecurity may exceed 30 million.

About 3.6 million people facing food insecurity are in emergency conditions.

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The most difficult situation is in the east

The eastern provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri have been hit the hardest. Alain Akpadji, a representative of the UN Population Fund in the DRC, said during the presentation of the data in Kinshasa that these figures represent the lives of women, displaced people and children.

According to him, in many affected regions, food insecurity is linked to prolonged conflicts and violence. They limit access to land, disrupt agricultural production, market operations and people’s sources of livelihood. Benjamin Toyrambe, a representative of Congo’s Ministry of Agriculture, said that the government would seek to provide relevant ministries with substantial resources to improve the food situation in communities.

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