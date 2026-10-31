In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, around 28.8 million people, or 23% of the analysed population, may experience high levels of acute food insecurity by December 2026. This is stated in the latest warning by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, UN News reports.

Millions of people in emergency conditions

More than 3.6 million people, accounting for 3% of the analysed population, are in emergency conditions under Phase 4 of the IPC classification. The UN-supported IPC system assesses the severity of food insecurity across five phases, with the fifth signifying famine.

The most difficult situation has developed in the provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri, where 10.4 million people are in IPC Phase 3 or higher. The areas of Djugu, Fizi, Shabunda and Walungu are classified as Phase 4. Among the most vulnerable groups are internally displaced people, those who have returned to their places of residence, refugees and low-income households.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Outlook for the first half of 2027

IPC analysts expect further deterioration in food security from January to June 2027. The number of people in Phase 3 or higher may rise to 30.3 million, of whom 4.2 million are likely to be in Phase 4 emergency conditions.

Factors behind the crisis include the prolonged conflict and population displacement in the east of the country, the spread of Ebola, rising prices for food, fuel and agricultural inputs, as well as reductions in humanitarian aid. The Ebola outbreak, which began in Ituri province, has spread to eight provinces; this week, the number of cases exceeded 10,000. The IPC also warns of possible consequences of El Niño, including flooding that could disrupt agricultural production and access to markets.

Read us on