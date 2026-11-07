In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the number of people killed in a nighttime attack by suspected militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) has risen to 33. The attack occurred in several villages in Beni territory in North Kivu province in the east of the country, Anadolu Agency reports.

Attack in Beni territory

According to Beni territory administrator Charles Omeonga, the attackers simultaneously targeted settlements at around 11:00 p.m. local time. People were killed with machetes and firearms. The areas of Lubumbashi, Kananga and Yambi-Yaya were targeted.

As they retreated toward the forest, the attackers set fire to homes and commercial establishments. Available information indicates that around 60 homes and businesses, as well as motorcycles, were burned. Due to the attack, residents left their homes and sought shelter in safer neighboring settlements.

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Actions by the army and UN mission

Local media reported that after reinforcements were deployed, the army began operations to pursue the attackers. The attack occurred after James Swan, head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo, MONUSCO, met with leaders of North Kivu province regarding the security situation.

Swan confirmed MONUSCO's readiness to support the Congolese authorities in restoring peace and security and emphasized that the protection of civilians is the mission's priority. Ugandan and Congolese forces have conducted joint operations against the ADF since 2021. According to the agency, the group has operated in eastern DR Congo for many years and is linked to the terrorist organization Islamic State.

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