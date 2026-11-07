In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, authorities have begun relocating more than 20,000 artisanal miners who extracted ore manually at the Kamilombe site in Kolwezi, the center of the country’s copper-cobalt belt. The process began after a protocol on the parties’ commitments was signed on October 23, The Rio Times reports.

The Kamilombe site belongs to the state-owned mining company Gécamines. The artisanal miners are to be transferred in stages to the ZEA 371 artisanal mining zone. Various reports estimated the distance to the new site at between 35 and 60 kilometers.

Compensation and ore transportation

The state service SAEMAPE, which supports small-scale miners, published lists of pit owners who are to receive compensation and is issuing them tokens for payments. The amounts of compensation were not disclosed.

A representative of a local mining cooperative urged artisanal miners to collect ore left on tarpaulins. It is to be delivered by trucks to a purchasing point for sampling and payment.

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Protests in Kolwezi

The relocation was preceded by unrest in Kolwezi. On October 19, artisanal miners disrupted traffic, burned tires and threw stones at vehicles over inspections at ore-processing enterprises and ore purchasing points. Some miners feared leaving Kamilombe without a suitable alternative site for work.

Alain Kantenga, a member of the National Assembly of the DRC representing the Mutshatsha district in Lualaba province, reported on October 21 a significant number of people killed and injured in clashes with security forces. No official casualty figures were published.

Chico Kebonte, an adviser to the DRC’s minister of mines, said that a joint commission involving the army, police and military justice is working in Kolwezi. Lualaba Governor Fifi Masuka Saini also called on artisanal miners to sell ore through properly registered cooperatives.

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