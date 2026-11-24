According to official data, a passenger bus collided with a truck in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, killing 11 people. The UAE Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday, Cyprus Mail reports. Ras Al Khaimah is one of the seven emirates that make up the country.

Collision on Al Watan Road

According to the ministry, ambulance and civil defence crews joined rescue operations at the crash site. The agency published the information in a statement on the social network X.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation continues

Emergency teams secured the collision site, which occurred on Al Watan Road, and directed traffic in the area.

The ministry did not identify those killed or say whether there were other injured people. The causes of the crash are under investigation. The agency said it would publish its findings after the review is completed.

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