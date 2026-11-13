In the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, 14 people were killed and another 30 were injured in a major traffic accident. The collision, which occurred on Thursday, involved 23 vehicles. The figures on those killed and injured were released by the UAE Ministry of Interior.

Condolences from Türkiye

On Friday, Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences to the families of the victims and the people of the UAE. In a written statement, the ministry said it was deeply saddened by the loss of life resulting from the accident in Fujairah.

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The Turkish foreign ministry also wished mercy upon those killed and a speedy recovery to the injured. Türkiye’s statement and information about the accident were reported by Anadolu Agency.

Investigation into the causes

According to the UAE Ministry of Interior, the competent authorities are investigating the causes of the accident. Those injured in the collision are receiving medical assistance. The ministry did not specify the cause of the accident.

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