10-year-old girl killed in Tasmania crash — ABC News Australia

A 10-year-old girl was killed in a head-on collision between two vehicles near Somerset in north-western Tasmania, Australia. A woman driving one of the cars was airlifted to the Royal Hobart Hospital, and her condition is assessed as critical, ABC News Australia reports.

Collision on Bass Highway

Emergency services were called to the Bass Highway near Somerset shortly after 17:30. According to available information, a white Subaru travelling east collided with a Toyota Hilux pickup truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The girl was a passenger in the Subaru and died at the scene. The pickup truck driver and their passenger were taken to the North West Regional Hospital in Burnie for assessment and treatment. Tasmania Police said their injuries are believed not to be life-threatening.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation continues

Following the crash, the Bass Highway was closed in both directions between the intersections with McKays Road in Somerset and Old Bass Highway in Doctors Rocks. The restrictions were in place for more than four hours.

Tasmania Police launched an investigation into the circumstances of the crash and urged witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to contact law enforcement.

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